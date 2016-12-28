A reflection on Barack Obama’s presidency

Barack Obama’s presidency lurched between idealism and acrimony but some of his accomplishments will endure 1 “A skinny kid with a funny name” Watch it again. He is unusually stilted at the beginning, as you might expect of a debutant on the autocue and the national stage. But soon he finds his rhythm, those crescendos…

This content is for Premium Digital Yearly Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post A reflection on Barack Obama’s presidency appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

