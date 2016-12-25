A Section of Indian Media Unnecessarily Sabotages Bitcoin Reputation
In an ill- researched segment on Bitcoin, an Indian private media outlet aired a ‘sting’ operation video titled Bitcoin Scam: Online Money Laundering Racket Exposed In Sting Video. The video shows touts willing to launder black money following the demonitisation drive by the Indian Government. The touts/brokers in the video are shown to be assuring … Continue reading A Section of Indian Media Unnecessarily Sabotages Bitcoin Reputation
The post A Section of Indian Media Unnecessarily Sabotages Bitcoin Reputation appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG