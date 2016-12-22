A tax loophole allowed Google to avoid paying $3.6 billion last year

Don’t blame the player, blame the game. That would appear to be Google’s mantra, at least when it came to their hefty tax savings in 2015 by taking advantage of a tax loophole known as a “Double Irish” and a “Dutch sandwich.”

