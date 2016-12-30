Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“A woman can do multiple tasks in Life…. Stop those artificial dichotomies” – Oby Ezekwesili

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Education and former Vice President of World Bank (Africa Desk), Oby Ezekwesili took to Twitter on Friday to call on young people to “stop artificial dichotomies” in marriage, adding that “a woman can do multiple tasks in life”. She added that with support from both sides, a couple can get anything they […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.