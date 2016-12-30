“A woman can do multiple tasks in Life…. Stop those artificial dichotomies” – Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and former Vice President of World Bank (Africa Desk), Oby Ezekwesili took to Twitter on Friday to call on young people to “stop artificial dichotomies” in marriage, adding that “a woman can do multiple tasks in life”. She added that with support from both sides, a couple can get anything they […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

