Abdulfatah Ahmed: Creation of LCDA will generate revenue – Gov

Ahmed said that revenue to be generated from the planned LCDAs revenue would fund their operations and contribute to the promotion of welfare of grassroots people

The Kwara Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, says that the proposed creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) will bring about development and drive revenue generation at the local level in the state.

The Governor said this on Thursday in Ilorin during the submission of the report of Committee on Creation of LCDAs by its Chairman, Alhaji Kawu Baraje.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ahmed inaugurated the committee early last year, headed by Alhaji Kawu Baraje.

Ahmed said that revenue to be generated from the planned LCDAs revenue would fund their operations and contribute to the promotion of welfare and other socio economic benefits for the people at the grassroots.

He said that the proposed would not impose additional burden on an already challenged local government council system.

The governor recalled that a 13-member committee was set-up to review agitations for LCDAs in the state and determine their viability.

“Our constitution of the committee during difficult economic times and the imminent general elections, raised questions about the timing and possible political undertones for the proposition”, he said.

Ahmed said the establishment of the committee was informed by the desire of his administration to bring development to the grassroots in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee Alhaji Kawu Baraje, while submitting the committee’s report, said that it received memoranda from all the stakeholders in the 16 local government areas of the state in accordance with the terms of its reference.

He also said that members of the committee had very wide consultation across the length and breadth of the state visited other relevant areas, sought and obtained relevant documents from states that had LCDAs to learn from their experiences.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

