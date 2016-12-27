Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women
The Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has flagged off a N41M empowerment scheme for women in the state. The Governor who made a symbolic presentation of cheques to beneficiaries at the Banquet hall, Ilorin, said his administration has …
