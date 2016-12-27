Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women – Pulse Nigeria
|
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women
The Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has flagged off a N41M empowerment scheme for women in the state. The Governor who made a symbolic presentation of cheques to beneficiaries at the Banquet hall, Ilorin, said his administration has …
