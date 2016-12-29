Abia Assembly elects new Speaker

The Abia House of Assembly on Thursday, elected a news Speaker, Mr Kennedy Njoku, representing Osisioma-Ngwa North Constituency. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Njoku’s election followed the removal of a former Speaker Chief Martins Azubuike, representing Isialangwa North Constituency. The Deputy Speaker of the House, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the plenary, said that 20 out of 24 members signed the impeachment notice against Azubuike.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

