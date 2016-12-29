Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abia Assembly elects new Speaker

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The Abia House of Assembly on Thursday, elected a news Speaker, Mr Kennedy Njoku, representing Osisioma-Ngwa North Constituency. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Njoku’s election followed the removal of a former Speaker Chief Martins Azubuike, representing Isialangwa North Constituency. The Deputy Speaker of the House, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the plenary, said that 20 out of 24 members signed the impeachment notice against Azubuike.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.