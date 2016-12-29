Abia Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Elect New One

The Abia State House of Assembly on Thursday, elected a new Speaker, Mr Kennedy Njoku, representing Osisioma-Ngwa North Constituency. Njoku’s election followed the removal of a former Speaker Chief Martins Azubuike, representing Isialangwa North Constituency. The Deputy Speaker of the House, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the plenary, said that 20 out of 24 …

