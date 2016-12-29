Pages Navigation Menu

Abia Assembly elect Njoku as Speaker

Vanguard

Abia Assembly elect Njoku as Speaker
Vanguard
The Abia House of Assembly on Thursday, elected a news Speaker, Mr Kennedy Njoku, representing Osisioma-Ngwa North Constituency. Njoku's election followed the removal of a former Speaker Chief Martins Azubuike, representing Isialangwa North …
