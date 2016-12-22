Ikpeazu Impressed With Abia Polls, Advocates Electronic Voting – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Ikpeazu Impressed With Abia Polls, Advocates Electronic Voting
Ikpeazu Impressed With Abia Polls, Advocates Electronic Voting Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has advocated the use of electronic voting systems in the state for future elections. He said this after commending the conduct of the electoral process …
