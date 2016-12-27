Abia: Ikpeazu pardons 20 prisoners
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has granted state pardon to 20 prisoners convicted for offences ranging from stealing, armed robbery, conspiracy, intent to commit felony, advanced fee fraud and assault. The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Umeh Kalu made this known in a statement in Umuahia on Tuesday. Kalu said that the prisoners […]
