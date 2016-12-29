Pages Navigation Menu

Abia lawmakers impeach Speaker, get replacement

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

martins-azubuike-abia-state-speaker_1

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Martins Okechukwu Azubuike, has been impeached. He was impeached by 20 out of the 24 members of the House on Thursday. A member representing Obingwa East State Constituency and Deputy Majority leader of the House, Solomon Akpulonu, who moved the motion, said Azubuike was impeached because he […]

