Abia lawmakers impeach Speaker, get replacement
Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Martins Okechukwu Azubuike, has been impeached. He was impeached by 20 out of the 24 members of the House on Thursday. A member representing Obingwa East State Constituency and Deputy Majority leader of the House, Solomon Akpulonu, who moved the motion, said Azubuike was impeached because he […]
Abia lawmakers impeach Speaker, get replacement
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG