Abia Local Government Officials Sworn In – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Vanguard
|
Abia Local Government Officials Sworn In
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Abia Lg elections Barely a week after the conduct of local government elections in Abia state, the newly elected chairmen and councilors have taken the oath of office. The state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, believes that responsibility goes beyond mere …
No intimidation'll make us misuse Paris Club refund — Ikpeazu
Ikpeazu swears in 17 council chairmen
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG