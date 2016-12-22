ABIA: Local Govt Elections Official Results (17 LGAs)

Official Results of ABIA Local Government Elections. The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has Announced the Official Results of the Local Government Elections Held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. The remarkable election, which was held for the first time in 8 Years in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State has been long awaited. Voters turned out in their numbers to show support for the various represented Political parties. ALSO READ: Dangote Cement Trucks Kills Several People in Onitsha, See How Youths Reacted Here is a rundown of the official result from the 17 LGAs in Abia State: OHAFIA LGA PPA 200 APGA 7,025 PDP 45,700 ISIALANGWA SOUTH LGA APC no candidate APGA no candidate PDP 19,303 OBINGWA LGA APGA no candidate APC 1350 PDP 61000 ISIALANGWA NORTH LGA APC 6,843 APGA 3,399 PDP 25,198 AROCHUKWU LGA APC 51 APGA 8,651 PDP 17,906 BENDE LGA APC 3,000 APGA 9,014 PDP 30,300 UKWA WEST LGA APC 3,450 APGA 2,105 PDP 22,180 OSISIOMA LGA APC 10,262 APGA 11,339 PDP 37,309 UMUAHIA NORTH LGA APC 2,311 APGA 5,891 PDP 72,981 ISIUKWUATO LGA APC 2,747 APGA 4,621 PDP 18,719 UKWA EAST LGA APGA 3,729 APC 8 PDP 12,675 UMUNNEOCHI LGA APC 2,802 PDP 33,580 […]

