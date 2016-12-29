Abia State House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached

The Abia House of Assembly on Thursday impeached its Speaker Martins Azubuike, representing Isialangwa North Constituency.

This is just as the state assembly elected a new Speaker, Kennedy Njoku, representing Osisioma-Ngwa North Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Deputy Speaker of the House, Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the plenary, said that 20 out of 24 members signed the impeachment notice against Mr. Azubuike.

At the election conducted by the Clerk of the House, John-Pedro Irokansi, Mr. Njoku, polled 17 votes to defeat Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa South Constituency, who polled three votes.

The Deputy Leader of the House, Solomon Akpulonu, representing Obingwa East Constituency, who moved the motion for Azubuike’s removal, gave reasons for the action.

Mr. Akpulonu said that Mr. Azubuike “failed to ensure equitable distribution of positions and powers among members”.

The speaker was “insensitive to the rights and needs of members and general staff of the assembly.”

He further said that “his autocratic practice has brought the assembly on collision course with other arms of government and agencies of the state government.

“He has abused the office of the Speaker by using same for personal and private political interest. “Therefore, pursuant to Section 92 (2c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. We, the members of the House, resolved to remove and hereby remove Martins Azubuike as Speaker,” Mr. Akpulonu said.

In his acceptance speech after his swearing-in, the new speaker thanked members for the confidence reposed in him.

Mr. Njoku gave assurance that the House under his leadership would make laws for the good governance of the state.

