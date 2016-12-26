Pages Navigation Menu

By Richard Eromosele

Life is all about relationship. It is all about how you relate well with the other man or woman. For example, a successful   father should be able to relate well with his children, a successful leader should be able to relate well with his followers. Similarly, a good manager should have a good rapport with members of his workforce.How well you relate with people could determine how far you will go in life.Think about it.

