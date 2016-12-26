About Relationship?

By Richard Eromosele

Life is all about relationship. It is all about how you relate well with the other man or woman. For example, a successful father should be able to relate well with his children, a successful leader should be able to relate well with his followers. Similarly, a good manager should have a good rapport with members of his workforce.How well you relate with people could determine how far you will go in life.Think about it.

The post About Relationship? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

