About Relationship?
By Richard Eromosele
Life is all about relationship. It is all about how you relate well with the other man or woman. For example, a successful father should be able to relate well with his children, a successful leader should be able to relate well with his followers. Similarly, a good manager should have a good rapport with members of his workforce.How well you relate with people could determine how far you will go in life.Think about it.
