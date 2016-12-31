Abuja-Kaduna rail line: Passengers call for additional coaches

Some passengers at Idu Railway Station in the FCT on Saturday called the Federal Government to provide additional coaches to Abuja-Kaduna rail line to meet their travelling need. The station on Saturday witnessed an upsurge of passengers travelling to Kaduna ahead of new year celebration on Sunday. When a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent […]

The post Abuja-Kaduna rail line: Passengers call for additional coaches appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

