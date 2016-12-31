Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja-Kaduna rail line: Passengers call for additional coaches

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Some passengers at Idu Railway Station in the FCT on Saturday called the Federal Government to provide additional coaches to Abuja-Kaduna rail line to meet their travelling need. The station on Saturday witnessed an upsurge of passengers travelling to Kaduna ahead of new year celebration on Sunday. When a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent […]

