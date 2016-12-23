Abule Egba Flyover in Lagos, 70 percent completed

Work on the Abule-Egba Flyover on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway has reached 70 percent completion, an official has said.

An engineer on the site disclosed this on Friday on condition of anonymity that rainfall did not affect the project being carried out by the Lagos State Government.

Abule-Egba is in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

“We have constructed a borehole that supplies water constantly on this bridge because we need a lot of water for the soil to set; we are even praying for rain.

“We have constructed the retaining walls, the bridge casting is 70 per cent completed.

“We are filling the road base, the tough job is the concrete which we have tackled,’’ he said.

The engineer told NAN that drains, kerbs and walkways were being constructed, while asphalt would soon be laid on the road so that landscaping would begin.

The official said that cooperation of the host communities and other road users aided the progress and speed of the work.

NAN correspondents who visited the site on Friday report that earth moving equipment were working on various portions.

Surveying and construction of drainage channels were ongoing on various portions.

Also, earth moving equipment were seen demolishing and clearing the rubbles of median barriers on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway toward the popular Ilepo Market.

One of the major diversions, the Pipeline Road, was also being rehabilitated as cranes were seen filling potholes with boulders.

Some road users who spoke to NAN lauded the project but appealed to the state government to speed up its completion to reduce hardship.

Mr Femi Saheed, a printer, told NAN that the hardship faced on the road due to the construction was much.

“Government is doing its best, the traffic agencies are working round the clock, but we are still suffering; we want the contractors to finish the work fast,” he said.



Another road user, Mallam Yusuf Namadi, also appealed for speedy completion of the project.

“This is a big project; we like what the state government is doing. This project will end gridlock on this axis.

The project which began in February, 2016, has May, 2017 as its completion date.

The project, being handled by Messrs Craneburg Construction Company, consists of a reinforced concrete, dual carriageway flyover and two-lane road on either side of the grade with signalised intersection to ease traffic at the Abule-Egba/Oja-Oba junction.

It is expected to reduce travel time, improve road connectivity as well as improve socio-economic activities on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

