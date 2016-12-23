Pages Navigation Menu

AC Milan best Juventus on penalties to win Italy’s Super Cup – Business Standard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


AC Milan best Juventus on penalties to win Italy's Super Cup
Business Standard
A highly-spirited AC Milan hoisted their seventh Supercoppa Italiana football trophy after prevailing against heavy favourites Juventus via a penalty shoot-out 4-3 (1-1) at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium here. Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi …
