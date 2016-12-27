AC Milan’s Suso Confident He Can Play For Any Of The Top Three Spanish Sides

Ex-Liverpool winger Suso believes he is good enough to play for one of Spain’s big clubs in the future.

The Spaniard, 23, is shining for Milan and netted a brace in their local derby against Inter earlier this season.

The player is starting to receive more attention back in his homeland and believes he has the ability to play for one of La Liga’s top sides in the future.

Asked if he was up to the task of representing the likes of Madrid and Barca, the former Liverpool man told Marca: “I believe that yes, that I am demonstrating it little by little.

“It’s early, but I’ve been with Barca or Madrid players in the national team [Under-17 to Under-21]. I have always shown that the level is there.

“Maybe it’s a bit early because I have to keep growing longer.”

For now, he has his sights set on earning his first Spain cap, which would mark a significant rise from his days as a fringe player at Anfield.

Asked for his goals in the coming year, he added: “Besides making Milan Champions, a call-up for Spain. Last November I was in the provisional squad, but in the end I could not enter.

“But even just receiving the letter from the Federation advising that I had been added to the preliminary squad was very important for me, because it showed me that what I was doing was being seen by the Federation and that they were starting to consider me.

“I hope that if everything continues like this, I’ll be called up for the next one.”

AC Milan's Suso Confident He Can Play For Any Of The Top Three Spanish Sides appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

