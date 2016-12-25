Academics Want Trump to Embrace Obama’s Climate Change Policies – legal Insurrection (blog)
|
legal Insurrection (blog)
|
Academics Want Trump to Embrace Obama's Climate Change Policies
legal Insurrection (blog)
One of the reasons Trump won was his rejection of pretty much all things Obama but you can't blame these folks for trying. Campus Reform reports: Academics urge Trump to endorse Obama climate change policies. More than 170 higher education leaders …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG