Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Academics Want Trump to Embrace Obama’s Climate Change Policies – legal Insurrection (blog)

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in World | 0 comments


legal Insurrection (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Academics Want Trump to Embrace Obama's Climate Change Policies
legal Insurrection (blog)
One of the reasons Trump won was his rejection of pretty much all things Obama but you can't blame these folks for trying. Campus Reform reports: Academics urge Trump to endorse Obama climate change policies. More than 170 higher education leaders …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.