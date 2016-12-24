Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aces – Ariwo

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Aces whose real name JIMO OLUMIDE is a talented singer, rapper and song writer doing his thing to break out in the music scene Aces is an admirable individual that is motivated by his love for music and activities around him which leads him to express himself and also deliver messages that youths are all […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.