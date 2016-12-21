Pages Navigation Menu

ACF demands fair hearing for SGF, seeks constant surveillance, intelligence to end Kaduna, Zamfara killings

Posted on Dec 21, 2016

Arewa Consultative Forum

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Wednesday in Kaduna called for fair hearing for the Secretary to the Government of Feferation, SFG, Babachir Lawal. In a meeting of the National Executive Council, NEC, the forum also demanded constant security surveillance and intelligence gathering around troubled areas of Kaduna, Zamfara and Taraba states where lives and property […]

