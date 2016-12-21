ACF Demands Fair Hearing For SGF

The apex northern socio-cultural body, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the end of its National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday called for a fair hearing for the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Babacir Lawal.

This was also as it demanded constant security surveillance and intelligence gathering around troubled areas of Kaduna, Zamfara and Taraba states where lives and property have been lost, to forestall future occurrences.

Speaking to newsmen in an interview shortly after the meeting which held at the forum headquarters in Kaduna, ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim said, the meeting deliberated on national security and other crucial matters.

According to the ACF spokesman, the forum remains on the side of justice for all, and therefore supports the probe of the SGF on the corruption allegations levelled against him, saying such will give him fair hearing.

His words: “It is not in the character of ACF to take sides on allegations of corruption against any government official or private individuals without proper investigation. The rule of natural justice demands that before you pronounce any body guilty of an allegation, you must give him a fair hearing.

“The anti-corruption war cannot be applied selectively, all are subject to thorough investigation. Those found culpable are punished in accordance with the law.

“We therefore support the courage of President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate allegations of corruption against top government officials of his administration. This clearly demonstrates his total commitment to do what is right irrespective of who is involve. It is our hope that the Attorney General of the Federation will avail the officials concerned a fair hearing in the interest of justice.

“ACF is equally calling on Nigerians to support President Buhari in this very difficult anti corruption war. The challenges are enormous which requires collective duty to put all hands on deck to save our dear country from insecurity and corruption”, he said.

On the killings in Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and Benue state, Ibrahim said, “We are very concerned and worried about the recurrent communal clashes between farmers and herdsmen in some Northern States like Zamfara, Taraba, Benue and Kaduna.

“This seemingly intractable security challenge in the North which have continued to hinder our socio-economic development is disturbing and unacceptable.

“The recent communal clashes in some communities in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State and that of Jama’a and Kauru Local Government Areas in Southern part of Kaduna State where innocent lives were killed and property destroyed, is worrisome and condemnable.

“So, in consideration of these and other insecurity situations in the region, ACF in collaboration with Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is proposing to host a Northern Security Summit in February next year that will address the numerous issues of cattle rustling, kidnapping, communal clashes etc. The Summit is aimed at complimenting the efforts of Government to finding lasting solutions to the problems.

“We commend the efforts of the affected state governments in their unwavering commitment to the pursuit of peaceful co-existence through dialogue and peace building processes among the communities in their States. And we urge the Security Agencies to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering to forestall future occurrences”, he suggested.

The ACF spokesman however expressed condolences and sympathy to the families that lost their loved ones during the clashes.

