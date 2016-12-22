ACF endorses probe of SGF over corruption charges

• Sack, prosecute Lawal, Magu, HURIWA tells Buhari

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has endorsed Federal Government’s decision to probe the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, over allegations of corruption.

The Arewa leaders also decried the security problems facing Kaduna, Zamfara and Taraba states where lives and property have been lost.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday after the ACF meeting in Kaduna, the National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim said the meeting deliberated on issues bordering on national security and other crucial matters.

According to Ibrahim, the forum remains on the side of justice for all and therefore supports the probe of the SGF over corruption allegations. ACF however, insisted that he be given him fair hearing.

On the killings in Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara and Benue states, Ibrahim said, “We are very concerned and worried about the recurrent communal clashes between farmers and herdsmen in some Northern States like Zamfara, Taraba, Benue and Kaduna.

He said, “This seemingly intractable security challenge in the North, which have continued to hinder our socio-economic development is disturbing and unacceptable.

But, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack and prosecute the SGF instead.

According to a media statement issued jointly by the National Coordination Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA said the appropriate step that ought to have been adopted by President Buhari was to have directed the Nigeria Police to arrest the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu and the embattled SGF.

The Police could jointly work with the office of Federal Attorney General to commence immediate prosecution in the competent courts of law under Section 6 of the Nigeria constitution.

The rights group argued that the specific constitutional provisions that created the office and functions of the Federal Attorney General did not award the power of investigation to the holder of the office.

Citing Section 174 (1) (a) (b) and (c) and subsection (2) and (3) of the constitution HURIWA said it would amount to political forum shopping for the president to have asked the Justice minister to carry out routine policing responsibilities.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

