Actress, Lilian Esoro deletes Ubi Franklin’s name from Instagram account – Daily Post Nigeria

Actress, Lilian Esoro deletes Ubi Franklin's name from Instagram account

Actress, Lilian Esoro deletes Ubi Franklin's name from Instagram account
The divorce rumour between popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, may seem to have some iota of truth as Esoro has deleted estranged hubby's name, Franklin, from her Instagram account. The actress used to have …
