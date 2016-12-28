Actress, Lilian Esoro deletes Ubi Franklin’s name from Instagram account – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Actress, Lilian Esoro deletes Ubi Franklin's name from Instagram account
Daily Post Nigeria
The divorce rumour between popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, may seem to have some iota of truth as Esoro has deleted estranged hubby's name, Franklin, from her Instagram account. The actress used to have …
Lilian Esoro Marriage over? Actress deletes Franklin as surname
Lillian Esoro finally removes Ubi Franklin's name from her Instagram page
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG