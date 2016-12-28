Pages Navigation Menu

Actress, Lilian Esoro deletes Ubi Franklin’s name from Instagram account

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

The divorce rumour between popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, may seem to have some iota of truth as Esoro has deleted estranged hubby’s name, Franklin, from her Instagram account. The actress used to have Franklin as part of her surname on her Instagram page. It was reading Lilian Esoro […]

