Actress Lilian Esoro removes Franklin from her name

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment

Its seems the highly celebrated wedding between Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro is finally over as the actress has removed her husband’s name from her IG profile. READ: Lilian Esoro is Moving on from rumors the best way possible Her IG used to have Ubi’s surname Franklin on her Instagram page. Sadly, …

