Actress Lilian Esoro removes Franklin from her name
Its seems the highly celebrated wedding between Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro is finally over as the actress has removed her husband’s name from her IG profile. READ: Lilian Esoro is Moving on from rumors the best way possible Her IG used to have Ubi’s surname Franklin on her Instagram page. Sadly, …
The post Actress Lilian Esoro removes Franklin from her name appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG