Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Toyin Aimakhu Changes Her Name to Toyin Abraham.

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Multiple-Award winning actress formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu will be called Toyin ABRAHAM from now onwards.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The actress formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu said the reason behind her name change,

“is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth.”actress-toyin-aimakhu-changes-her-name-to-toyin-abraham

The post Actress Toyin Aimakhu Changes Her Name to Toyin Abraham. appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.