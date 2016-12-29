Actress Toyin Aimakhu Changes Her Name to Toyin Abraham.
Multiple-Award winning actress formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu will be called Toyin ABRAHAM from now onwards.
The actress formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu said the reason behind her name change,
“is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth.”
