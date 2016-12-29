Adamawa begins closure of IDP camps
Adamawa State Government has disclosed that it will close all Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in the state within a month. Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, spoke on Wednesday in Yola while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a State Security Council meeting. Babale said the administration was not happy with the continuous existence of IDPs camps […]
