Adamawa begins closure of IDP camps

IDP-camps

Adamawa State Government has disclosed that it will close all Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in the state within a month. Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, spoke on Wednesday in Yola while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a State Security Council meeting. Babale said the administration was not happy with the continuous existence of IDPs camps […]

