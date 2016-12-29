Adamawa Govt To Close Down IDPs Camps January

Adamawa state government is to close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state, by January following the successful defeat of insurgents by the gallant Nigeria military.

The disclosure was made by the deputy governor, Martines Babale, while addressing newsmen shortly after a security meeting at government house on Wednesday, in Yola.

Babale who is also the chairman, Adamawa state Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) noted that a committee would be set up, to interact with the IDPs in the three camps of Fufore, Damare and Malkohi to facilitate the immediate closure of the camps.

“We are going to constitute the committee between now and January, to ensure the closure of the camps.

“If the IDPs don’t want go back to their ancestral homes, they should settle within the communities around, we don’t want to hear ‘IDP camps in Borno state’ any more”.

He lauded the efforts of President Buhari in defeating insurgency in the North-east.

Earlier, commissioner for information and strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, explained that government would engage the services of civil society groups, to sensitize its citizenry to be on the watch out of fleeing terrorist.

“We have agreed to engage the services of civil society groups like the NURTW to commence screen of passengers on transit, with a view to reporting suspicious persons to the security agents.”

The security council which had all the service commanders in attendance also discussed a template projection of 2017 security of the state.

