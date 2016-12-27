Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over
Former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole and his pretty wife Iara, were spotted for the first time together in public since the hand over of power last month.
They both attended a Church service at Iyamoh alongside the deposed Onojie of Uromi; His Majesty, Anslem Aidenojie II on Christmas day..
Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, on Saturday November 12, completed his eight year term as a democratically elected governor of Edo state.
