Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over

Former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole and his pretty wife Iara, were spotted for the first time together in public since the hand over of power last month. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share They both attended a Church service at Iyamoh alongside the deposed Onojie of Uromi; His Majesty, Anslem Aidenojie II on Christmas day..

Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, on Saturday November 12, completed his eight year term as a democratically elected governor of Edo state.

The post Adams Oshiomhole And His Wife Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hand Over appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

