Adebimpe Joseph: Still waiting for the ‘damning’ report on Magu
Surely, there has to be a lot more to the Senate refusal to confirm Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) than the contents of what is being circulated in the media as “security report”. In all honesty, it is hard to see the ‘damning’ part of what the public […]
Adebimpe Joseph: Still waiting for the ‘damning’ report on Magu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG