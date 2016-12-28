Adeboro Odunlami: With a lot more exclamation marks [NEW VOICES]
My mom is a worrier. Before I was conceived, she worried that I would never come. And when I did, she overtly searched out scary tales of painful childbirth and feasted on them, worrying that our story would be indexed in the pile as well. My mom said I was born on a heavily rainy […]
This post Adeboro Odunlami: With a lot more exclamation marks [NEW VOICES] appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG