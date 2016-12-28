Adeboro Odunlami: With a lot more exclamation marks [NEW VOICES]

My mom is a worrier. Before I was conceived, she worried that I would never come. And when I did, she overtly searched out scary tales of painful childbirth and feasted on them, worrying that our story would be indexed in the pile as well. My mom said I was born on a heavily rainy […]

This post Adeboro Odunlami: With a lot more exclamation marks [NEW VOICES] appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

