Adekunle Ajasin University Examination Time Table For GST & ENT Courses 2015/2016 Out.
This is to inform all students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA) that the 2015/2016 Second Semester Examinations would commence from Wednesday, 4th January, 2017. The examination would commence with GST and ENT courses as follows: DATE COURSES TIME VENUE Wednesday, 4th January, 2017 GST 112: Logic, Philosophy and Human Existence 8.00 A.M. AAUA CBT …
The post Adekunle Ajasin University Examination Time Table For GST & ENT Courses 2015/2016 Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG