Adekunle Ajasin University Notice To 300L Students On Submission Of Log Book.

The 300l students of the Adekunle Ajasin university Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) who observed the six months SIWES mandatory programme, and were initially asked to SUBMIT their logbook, forms and Siwes report on 30th December, 2016 are hereby informed that it has been EXTENDED to first week of January 2017 (4th January, 2017) due to some tangible …

