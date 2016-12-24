Adele Is Billboard’s Top Artist for the Third Time

Billboard has named Adele their top artist of 2016, after a record year that includes sales of her album 25 charting at 9.1 million and counting. These numbers were no doubt due in part to the British songstress withholding the album from Spotify until 7 months after its initial release, making the album sales a …

