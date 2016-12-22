Pages Navigation Menu

Adidas Denies Being In Talks With Blac Chyna For Endorsement Deal

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

Adidas has denied approaching Blac Chyna for any shoe deal or any deal with them period. Despite the fact that Chyna is clearly a big time Adidas fan and constantly rocks the brand during her TV appearances, sources within Adidas confirm that no one at Adidas has ever spoken with Chyna about anything at all.…

