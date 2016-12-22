Adidas Denies Being In Talks With Blac Chyna For Endorsement Deal

Adidas has denied approaching Blac Chyna for any shoe deal or any deal with them period. Despite the fact that Chyna is clearly a big time Adidas fan and constantly rocks the brand during her TV appearances, sources within Adidas confirm that no one at Adidas has ever spoken with Chyna about anything at all.…

The post Adidas Denies Being In Talks With Blac Chyna For Endorsement Deal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

