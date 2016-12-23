Adiks, Port Harcourt based gospel artist killed by unknown gunmen

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Homicide squad of the Rivers State Police command is yet unravel the motive behind the assassination of Will Adiks, an upcoming musician in Port The Harcourt. Adiks death has thrown Gospel entertainment industry in Rivers state into mourning. Will Adiks,was shot by gunmen who ambushed him at the Rivers State Axis of the East-West Road of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital while returning from a Programme in Benin,the Edo State Capital on Wednesday, 23rd December 2016.

