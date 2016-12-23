Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adult, two kids burn to death after N3 crash – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Adult, two kids burn to death after N3 crash
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Three people, including two children, have been declared dead at the scene of an accident on the N3 in Harrismith in the Free State, paramedics said on Friday. The busy road was closed on Friday morning by authorities after a truck and a …
N3 near Harrismith closed after fatal accidentEyewitness News
Truck catches fire after crash near Harrismith, N3 highway closedCitizen
N3 closed, traffic diverted following horror crashEast Coast Radio
eNCA –Times LIVE –Jacaranda FM –Berea Mail
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.