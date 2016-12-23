Adult, two kids burn to death after N3 crash – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Adult, two kids burn to death after N3 crash
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Three people, including two children, have been declared dead at the scene of an accident on the N3 in Harrismith in the Free State, paramedics said on Friday. The busy road was closed on Friday morning by authorities after a truck and a …
N3 near Harrismith closed after fatal accident
Truck catches fire after crash near Harrismith, N3 highway closed
N3 closed, traffic diverted following horror crash
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG