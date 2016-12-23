Aero resumes operations on Lagos, Abuja routes

Aero Contractors yesterday resumed scheduled flight operations after about four months of suspending domestic services.The carrier, which has the second largest fleet in the country, reopened Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Warri flights operations, with plans to expand destinations soon.

With the return of the airlines, air passengers will have extra option to reaching their destinations and improved capacity for domestic aviation business.

The Guardian yesterday observed flight services on Lagos-Port Harcourt route, while Lagos-Abuja flights services are due to begin today. Boeing 737-400/500 and the Dash8-Q400 have been deployed for the operations, with the expectation that as more aircraft return to service, more routes would be reopened.

The airline in September suspended operations. It described the decision “as a strategic business realignment to reposition the airline and return it to the part of profitability.”

Confirming the resumption, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline, Captain Fola Akinkuotu said they were delighted to return to serve passengers.

Akinkuotu said: “This patronage reinforces the strength of our brand and the quality of our service.”The CEO urged passengers with existing tickets prior to the suspension to contact their ticket desks/call centre to rebook their tickets free of charge. Those who would prefer a refund may send in their requests from January 9, 2017.

