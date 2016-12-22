Pages Navigation Menu

Aero yet to resume flights in Abuja

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

Aero Contractors is yet to resume flights at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in spite of promise made by the management of the airline that it will soon commence operations. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) check at the airport on Thursday morning saw some members of staff of the airline at the ticketing and reservation stand idle. One of the staff who pleaded anonymity told NAN that they have yet to receive signal from the head office to commence operations, but however, assured that flight operations would commence soon.

