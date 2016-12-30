Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2017: Aubameyang leads Gabon squad – BusinessDay

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AFCON 2017: Aubameyang leads Gabon squad
BusinessDay
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the cast for Gabon, as the hosts become the first team to name their final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad. The team captain and Borussia Dortmund star will lead the home players out for the opening game of the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.