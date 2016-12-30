Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share AFCON 2017: Aubameyang leads Gabon squad

BusinessDay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the cast for Gabon, as the hosts become the first team to name their final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad. The team captain and Borussia Dortmund star will lead the home players out for the opening game of the …



and more »