AFCON 2017: Aubameyang leads Gabon squad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the cast for Gabon, as the hosts become the first team to name their final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

The team captain and Borussia Dortmund star will lead the home players out for the opening game of the tournament against debutants Guinea-Bissau on 14 January in Libreville.

Gabon have also named Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong despite the player being left out of November’s World Cup qualifier in Mali.

Ndong was in the capital city Libreville but failed to turn up for international duty ahead of the Mali game last month, forcing the Gabonese Football Federation [Fegafoot] to send him back to England.

But a remorseful Ndong, who held clear-the-air talks with Fegafoot has been included in a 23-man Panthers squad.

Other names that made the final squad include: midfielder Mario Lemina (Juventus), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) and China-based striker Malick Evouna.

Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho also included three domestic-based stars and also placed three players on standby for the biennial Africa Cup of Nations, which runs between January 14 and February 5, 2017.

The 2012 quarterfinalists are the first of the 16 participants to announce a final squad for the tournament on home soil.

As well as taking on Guinea-Bissau in Group A, the hosts will also face four-time winners Cameroon and Burkina Faso, runners-up in 2013.

Gabon will be hosting the continental tournament for the second time. They previously co-organised the competition with Equatorial Guinea in 2012.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono (Oostende, Belgium), Yves Stephane Bitseki Moto (CF Mounana), Anthony Mfa Mezui (unattached).

Defenders: Lloyd Palun (Red Star, France), Andre Biyogho Poko (Karabukspor, Turkey), Aaron Appindangoye (Stade Lavallois, France), Franck Perrin Obambou (Stade Mandji), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City, Wales), Yoann Wachter (CS Sedan Ardennes, France), Johann Serge Obiang (Troyes, France), Benjamin Ze Ondo (Mosta FC, Malta)

Midfielders: Mario Rene Junior Lemina (Juventus, Italy), Junior Serge Martinsson Ngouali (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Levy Clement Madinda (Gimnastic, Spain), Guelor Kanga Kaku (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Merlin Tandjigora (Meixian Hakka FC, China), Didier Ibrahim Ndong (Sunderland, England), Samson Mbingui (Raja Casablanca, Morocco)

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Malick Evouna (Tianjin Teda FC, China), Denis Athanase Bouanga (Tours, France), Serge Kevyn Aboue Angoue (Uniao Leiria, Portugal), Cedric Ondo Biyoghe (CF Mounana)

Standby: Axel Meyé (Eskisehirspor, Turkey), Johan Lengoualama (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Donald Nze (AS Pelican).

