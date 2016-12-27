Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON 2017: Black Stars invite Enyimba goalkeeper – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Sports


Vanguard
Enyimba major signing for the forthcoming NPFL season goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up by Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January in Gabon. Fatau Dauda was Ghana No.1 choice at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.
