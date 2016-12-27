AFCON 2017: Black Stars invite Enyimba goalkeeper

Enyimba major signing for the forthcoming NPFL season goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up by Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January in Gabon.

Fatau Dauda was Ghana No.1 choice at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

He has previously featured for Ashanti Gold as well as in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of South Africa with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.

He has joined the overseas players who have moved to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) recently.

Compatriot and fellow goalkeeper Nana Bonsu won the Nigeria league with Rangers in October.

The Black Stars call-ups are to report for the training at Acquinas Secondary School from today till December 31 at 3:30 pm daily.

