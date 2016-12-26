Morocco’s Belhanda to miss AFCON 2017 with injury – TVC News
Morocco's Belhanda to miss AFCON 2017 with injury
Morocco have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with star midfielder Younes Belhanda ruled out with a toe injury. The midfielder got injured during Nice's goalless stalemate with Bordeaux in the French Ligue game on …
