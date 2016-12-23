African Champions Super Falcons Rise In FIFA Rankings

By James Agberebi:

Reigning Africa women's champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, moved up two places from 37th to 35th in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Falcons' won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in December and thus retain their number one position on the continent.

Another African team that made a slight improvement is the Black Queens of Ghana.

The Black Queens, who finished third at the women's AFCON, made just one step up from 46th to 45th and are second in Africa.

Hosts of the women's AFCON Cameroon retain their 47th position and are third on the continent.

World champions United States of America rmaintain their number one position with Germany second and France third.

Canada are fourth, while England are fifth.

