African Magic: A hustler’s Christmas

All nonetheless share an unwavering hope for tomorrow, and they are buoyed by the “Lagos spirit”- the spirit of the hustle.

This Christmas the cast of Hustle, Africa Magic’s newest dramedy has stolen the hearts of people across Africa, want to wish you all a very merry Christmas.

Hustle tells the tale of Dayo, a gullible but optimistic young man who moves to Lagos with dreams of making it big. Dayo quickly learns that it is never as it seems as he comes to terms with hilariously catastrophic neighbors, an antagonistic landlady and a shady yet loyal roommate.

Since it premiered in October, Hustle has made audiences laugh, cry and look forward to watching it every evening. Tune in every weekday on Africa Magic Urban DStv Ch153 and airs weekdays at 21:30CAT to see for yourself.

