Afriqiyah Airways: Libya plane hijackers want asylum in Malta

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World | 0 comments

A group of hostages is released from a hijacked Afriqiyah Airways plane in Malta on December 23, 2016

The hijackers have also said they want to set up a pro-Kadhafi political party.

The two hijackers who forced a Libyan passenger plane to divert to Malta are supporters of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi and have asked for political asylum there, Libya’s foreign minister said.

Taher Siala, the foreign minister of Libya’s internationally backed Government of National Accord, also said that the hijackers have said they want to set up a pro-Kadhafi political party.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

